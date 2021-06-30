Local
HomeLocal

Mother Of USNA Midshipman Killed By Stray Bullets In Annapolis

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Michelle Jordan Cummings

Source: GoFundMe / GoFundMe

A Houston, Texas woman is dead after she was shot and killed by stray bullets while sitting outside a hotel patio in Annapolis.

Michelle Jordan Cummings was in town visiting her son, an incoming plebe (freshman) at the Naval Academy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Police believe the bullets came from a nearby shooting on Pleasant Street, where people were shooting into an empty car.

“We have detectives working around the clock,” said Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson. “What I would say to the shooter is: ‘Turn yourself in. We’re coming after you’.”

“As members of our Naval Academy family, we will do all that we can to support Leonard, his father and the entire Cummings family during this unfathomable time. My wife, Joanne, and I, on behalf of all of us here in Annapolis, offer our deepest sympathies,” Vice Admiral Sean Buck said in a statement.

Police said they are still looking at surveillance video and they have a few leads. Still, they’re offering up to $2,000 for anyone who has any information that leads to an arrest.

Meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe account.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mother Of USNA Midshipman Killed By Stray Bullets In Annapolis  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Possible Derek Chauvin Federal Plea Deal Could Explain…

Derek Chauvin and his legal team have reportedly been negotiating a federal plea deal that could provide some context to…
06.29.21
NJ School Board Member Catches Heat For Calling…

A New Jersey school official apologized for a comment denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after it was posted and…
06.28.21
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…

Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most…
06.25.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was…
06.24.21
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Close