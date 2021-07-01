Maryland Ends Coronavirus State Of Emergency

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As of 6 a.m. Thursday (July 1st) , the Coronavirus state of emergency is lifted in Maryland. It means all COVID-19 related restrictions in the state are no longer in effect. All masks are now not required in any type of setting, including schools, camps and more except where businesses say otherwise. Masks are however still required on public transit systems.

Also in addition to this it was announced that the temporary allowance of to-go cocktails will end Thursday (July 1st) too, but it might not be the end for the policy. The board will hold a hearing July 12 to consider extending the to-go cocktail privileges.

Source: CBS Baltimore

