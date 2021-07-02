Governor Hogan Adds $10,000 To Reward To Catch Michelle Cummings’ Killer

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Governor Larry Hogan has added an additional $10,000 to the reward money being offered to catch Michelle Cummings’ killer.

Cummings, a Navy mom, was shot and killed by stray bullets outside of her Annapolis hotel. She was in town for her son’s induction into the Naval Academy.

In a statement on Thursday, Gov. Hogan called it a “senseless crime,” saying he spoke with the family. He has also instructed the Maryland State Police to help with the investigation.

Now, $10,000 is coming from the FBI, $10,000 more from the ATF, $10,000 from the state and $2,000 from Crimestoppers.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

