Local
HomeLocal

Unemployment Benefits To Continue In Maryland Following Saturday’s Court Ruling of Restraining Order

A temporary restraining order has been issued, preventing the state from ending its unemployment benefits.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

A temporary restraining has been issued barring the state of Maryland from ending the extra federal unemployment benefits.

The benefits were issued in response to the economic despair that residents were facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plaintiffs in Saturday’s case argued that about 300,000 Maryland residents have been relying on those extra benefits to survive. It goes without saying that many have lost their jobs, or abilities to work, during the world’s fight against the Coronavirus. The court wrote: “Plaintiffs have satisfied all four of the preliminary injunctive relief factors and have also shown a threat of ‘immediate, substantial, irreparable harm.’”

Details of the restraining order are as follows:

“It is further ordered that defendants, Gov. Larry Hogan and Secretary of Labor Tiffany P. Robinson, shall immediately, and in no event later than 11:59 p.m. on July 3, 2021, rescind their notice to the United States Department of Labor of the State of Maryland’s termination of its participation in the receipt of any and all expanded and/or supplemental unemployment benefits available to Maryland residents under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”), or any other existing federal source of unemployment benefits. [The Governor and Labor Secretary] shall immediately take all actions necessary to ensure that Maryland residents continue to receive any and all expanded and/or supplemental unemployment benefits available to Maryland residents under the CARES Act, the ARPA, or any other existing federal source of unemployment benefits to the fullest extent allowed under Title 8 of the Labor and Employment Article of the Maryland Code.”

The restraining order is set to expire after 10 days.

Scary hours.

Senator Chris Van Hollen shared in a statement following the ruling, “as our state works to recover and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, many Marylanders are still grappling with its devastating impacts.” Though reports indicate that the country added nearly 850,000 jobs to the workforce, residents in Maryland could “face significant hardship”, stated Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill in the case.  A risk that obviously could be costly for many.

My take: Pulling benefits backs the unemployed citizens into a corner. It’s a passive-aggressive attempt at forcing people back to work. Tone-deaf to say the least.

“The governor’s decision to abruptly cut off unemployment benefits put many struggling families at risk of financial ruin,” continued Van Hollen in his statement. “Not only did it thrust thousands of Maryland families into unnecessary uncertainty, it would also reduce the strength of our economic recovery by needlessly forfeiting over a billion dollars in federal resources that would have been spent purchasing goods and services at Maryland businesses. Today’s Circuit Court ruling was the right one — noting that the governor’s plan inflicted ‘immediate, substantial, irreparable harm’ — and this order will put the needs of Marylanders first. I will continue fighting to support our workers, families, small businesses and communities with the resources they need to build back better.”

 

Unemployment Benefits To Continue In Maryland Following Saturday’s Court Ruling of Restraining Order  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Howard Students, Alumni Call For Phylicia Rashad To…

'Cosby Show' star Phylicia Rashad is facing tough opposition in her latest gig as dean of the  Howard University College…
07.02.21
Andrea Constand Speaks On Sudden Release of Bill…

Andrea Constand took to social media to issue a statement about Bill Cosby's release from prison on a technicality by…
07.02.21
Family Of Keyon Harrold Jr. Not Surprised That…

Miya Ponsetto is back in the news again after pleading not guilty to felony hate crime charges related to a…
07.01.21
‘I Am Completely Out Of Breath’: Bill Cosby…

If you thought Bill Cosby's overturned conviction and release from prison on Wednesday was a surprise, imagine how the dozens…
07.01.21
How Trump’s Impeachment Attorney Got Bill Cosby Freed…

As wild as it may sound, Bill Cosby may actually have the Trump Administration to thank for his sexual assault…
07.01.21
Possible Derek Chauvin Federal Plea Deal Could Explain…

Derek Chauvin and his legal team have reportedly been negotiating a federal plea deal that could provide some context to…
06.29.21
NJ School Board Member Catches Heat For Calling…

A New Jersey school official apologized for a comment denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after it was posted and…
06.28.21
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…

Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most…
06.25.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Close