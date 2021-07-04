Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ciara Is Fashion Goals While Vacationing In Italy With Hubby Russell Wilson

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Venice

Source: Luca Zanon/Awakening / Getty

Ciara has been serving face, hair, body, and fashion in Italy all weekend long alongside her hubby Russell Wilson and we’re absolutely here for it!

The couple jet-setted to Italy for a romantic getaway this holiday weekend and ever since Ciara touched down, she’s been slaying every day. On Friday, the “Level Up” singer took to Instagram to share her look of the day: a sexy and sleek black leather wrap dress. The dress featured two front pockets, a belted silhouette, and long sleeves that she pushed up. She paired the look with blinged-out jewelry including diamond rings and gold bangles. She rocked a matching black leather handbag, black strappy heels, and sleek black sunglasses and wore her hair in a platinum blonde, blunt bob. Her football player husband complimented her look perfectly in a black-and-gold baroque-print shirt, black slacks, and his own black shades.

“He said “Pack your bags….We’re going to Italy,” Ciara captioned the Instagram video that featured her and her hubby looking amazing as they posed for pictures and showed off every angle of their outfits.

 

Wilson also posted a video of the couple on a romantic gondola ride while wearing the same outfits. He simply captioned the video, “ITALY. 🇮🇹” and let the content speak for itself.

The gorgeous couple was also spotted holding hands on a street in Venice while on their way out for a romantic evening in the city.  For this look, the 35-year-old wife and mother showed off her fit figure in form-fitting, bell-bottom-like pants from  Charlotte Knowles London. She paired the look with a matching spaghetti-strap top. This time, she traded in her short, blunt blonde bob for a longer platinum blonde look that looked gorgeous with the aesthetic of the outfit.

In another look, Ciara was spotted sightseeing wearing a gold, floral print jumpsuit. She made the look more casual with white slides and gold-rimmed sunnies. She kept her hair platinum blonde but this time, opted for a mid-length style that was parted down the middle.

You know what they say… the couple who slays together stays together!

Don’t miss… 

Motherhood Looks Good On Ciara

Ciara Bodies The #WalkChallenge With Her Killer Calf Muscles

Ciara Is Fashion Goals While Vacationing In Italy With Hubby Russell Wilson  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
10 items
Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen…

In the midst of the controversy stemming from Sha'Carri Richardson's month-long suspension from the Tokyo games, an Australian journalist decided…
07.05.21
#LetShaCarriRun: Thousands Sign Petition In Support Of Track…

The Olympics hasn't even started yet, and its anti-blackness is on full display.
07.05.21
Howard Students, Alumni Call For Phylicia Rashad To…

'Cosby Show' star Phylicia Rashad is facing tough opposition in her latest gig as dean of the  Howard University College…
07.02.21
Andrea Constand Speaks On Sudden Release of Bill…

Andrea Constand took to social media to issue a statement about Bill Cosby's release from prison on a technicality by…
07.02.21
Family Of Keyon Harrold Jr. Not Surprised That…

Miya Ponsetto is back in the news again after pleading not guilty to felony hate crime charges related to a…
07.01.21
‘I Am Completely Out Of Breath’: Bill Cosby…

If you thought Bill Cosby's overturned conviction and release from prison on Wednesday was a surprise, imagine how the dozens…
07.01.21
How Trump’s Impeachment Attorney Got Bill Cosby Freed…

As wild as it may sound, Bill Cosby may actually have the Trump Administration to thank for his sexual assault…
07.01.21
Possible Derek Chauvin Federal Plea Deal Could Explain…

Derek Chauvin and his legal team have reportedly been negotiating a federal plea deal that could provide some context to…
06.29.21
NJ School Board Member Catches Heat For Calling…

A New Jersey school official apologized for a comment denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after it was posted and…
06.28.21
Close