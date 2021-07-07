Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July. 7, 2021: Democrats Seek to Organize —1st Black Woman Vaccinated Honored — School to Prison Pipeline

1. Democrats Seek to Organize Ahead of Midterms

What You Need To Know:

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures or NCSL, the first primary contest of the 2022 midterm election season will take place in Texas.

2. Republicans Use Redistricting in Effort to Take Back the House

What You Need To Know:

As Democratic lawmakers continue their fight to pass comprehensive voting rights legislation, Republicans nationwide are using another tool to gain power on Capitol Hill: redistricting.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Woman Who Received First Vaccine in U.S. to Make History at Smithsonian

What We Need To Know: 

Sandra Lindsay, a Black woman and the first person in the U.S. to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, will have her hospital scrubs, vaccination card and the badge she wore on the day she received her first dose displayed at the COVID-19 exhibit in the Smithsonian Museum of American History.

4. Move by Chicago Schools Seeks to Thwart ‘School to Prison’ Pipeline

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY SOCIAL ACTIVIST KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

What You Need To Know:

High schools in Chicago have begun to vote on whether they will keep police in their buildings. School Resource Officers (SROs), and law enforcement officers, have permanently been assigned to schools since 1953.

5. Jobs Report Still Bleak for Black Workers

What You Need To Know:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report for June showed a continuation of the steady economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationally, 850,000 jobs were added last month, while the unemployment rate ticked up slightly, to 5.9%, from 5.8% in May.

