Local
HomeLocal

15-Year-Old Dead After Being Found Unresponsive In Curtis Bay, Baltimore Police Officer Under Investigation

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

A 15-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive Tuesday in Curtis Bay. A suspicious death investigation has been launched according to Anne Arundel County Police.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It happened on the 1400 block of Sandy Point Way. Officers responded to a child custody dispute there at around 5 p.m. and found the unresponsive teen. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore Police Department said a member of its force is involved and has since been suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

The teen’s cause of death is under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

15-Year-Old Dead After Being Found Unresponsive In Curtis Bay, Baltimore Police Officer Under Investigation  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
10 items
Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen…

In the midst of the controversy stemming from Sha'Carri Richardson's month-long suspension from the Tokyo games, an Australian journalist decided…
07.05.21
#LetShaCarriRun: Thousands Sign Petition In Support Of Track…

The Olympics hasn't even started yet, and its anti-blackness is on full display.
07.05.21
Howard Students, Alumni Call For Phylicia Rashad To…

'Cosby Show' star Phylicia Rashad is facing tough opposition in her latest gig as dean of the  Howard University College…
07.02.21
Andrea Constand Speaks On Sudden Release of Bill…

Andrea Constand took to social media to issue a statement about Bill Cosby's release from prison on a technicality by…
07.02.21
Close