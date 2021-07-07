Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re sending out prayers to Hunter Brittain, a 17-year-old from Arkansas who was fatally shot by police officers. Reverend Al Sharpton discusses Brittain’s case and shares how police brutality is not only a race thing but a right or wrong thing. He talks about getting police brutality under control because now that it’s spilling over into other communities, it is getting out of control. Sharpton also mentions how this case helps the George Floyd bill to get passed. Hear his thoughts on what this message sends to the nation and to police departments across the country.

Rev. Al Sharpton Talks About Hunter Brittain, An Unarmed White Teen Who Was Fatally Shot By Police [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

