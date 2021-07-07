Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Eva’s Corner: A Married Man Had An Affair With His Surrogate & Are Now In A Custody Battle?! [WATCH]

In today’s segment of Eva’s Corner, this listener needs some serious help.  This man and his wife were trying to have a baby but were having some troubles.  So they decided to get a surrogate and later down the line, the two ended up having an affair.  Now the three are in a custody battle over a five-year-old child.

Eva’s Corner: A Married Man Had An Affair With His Surrogate & Are Now In A Custody Battle?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

