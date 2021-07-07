Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

R. Kelly’s Defense Team Wants His Trial Delayed Due To Jail Conditions

A new lawyer for the legal team representing R. Kelly asks for a delay to get up to speed on the case.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Trial date for R. Kelly in Brooklyn pushed back to July

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

The defense team for disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is seeking to have his sex trafficking trial delayed due to factors arising from recent changes to the group of lawyers.

In a motion written and filed on Monday (July 5) with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, attorney Deveraux L. Cannick asked for a delay because he has recently joined the legal team defending the singer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“While he is anxious to move forward and address the charges against him, it is my considered view that given my limited access to him as well as circumstances of his detention, I simply do not have enough time to adequately meet with him and also digest the massive discovery,” Cannick stated.

Cannick partially cites the current COVID-19 mitigation measures at the Brooklyn lockup facility where Kelly is currently staying and undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine. While the quarantine period is almost over, the lawyer claims that the facility itself isn’t conducive to working on the defense strategy with his client.

“If a room is not available, then we must meet at a table along with other attorneys and their respective clients. The nature of the evidence here does not lend itself to open frank discussions in such an environment,” Cannick added

Observers have noted that these challenges weren’t helped by R.Kelly’s own move to let go of two long-serving members of his defense team with the trial set in August. Towards the end of the motion, Cannick does lay out the case that the defense would appeal any ruling if this request wasn’t granted.

“My request is not by any means a dilatory tactic. As I mentioned previously, Robert is anxious to have his day in court; however not at the expense of his Sixth Amendment rights.”, Cannick wrote in conclusion.

Photo: Getty

Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer
16 photos

R. Kelly’s Defense Team Wants His Trial Delayed Due To Jail Conditions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

r. kelly

Videos
Latest
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
10 items
Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen…

In the midst of the controversy stemming from Sha'Carri Richardson's month-long suspension from the Tokyo games, an Australian journalist decided…
07.05.21
#LetShaCarriRun: Thousands Sign Petition In Support Of Track…

The Olympics hasn't even started yet, and its anti-blackness is on full display.
07.05.21
Close