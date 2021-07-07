Podcasts
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's Episode 23 "Dating Drama"

Have you been submarined or breadcrumbed? The ladies undress some of the newer dating terms taking over and discuss which “dating crime” they have committed.  Plus, we’re taking trips! Find out what not to use in hotel rooms. You NEED to hear this!

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.  

It’s a new month and a new chance to win a $500 Macy’s gift card! Make sure you enter. Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win.

Macy’s is celebrating Black Friday in July!  That means they’re saving us some $$$. Check out some of our favorite deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

