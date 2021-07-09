Local
HomeLocal

Stepson Of Baltimore Cop Found Dead Inside Of Wall

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

New details were released Thursday surrounding the suspicious death of a teen in Anne Arundel County.

According to court documents, 15-year-old Dasan Jones, the stepson of a Baltimore City police officer, was found dead inside of a wall.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reports said his stepfather, 34-year-old Eric Banks Jr., allowed police to search his house after they were called there for a custody dispute involving the teen’s mother.

When officers got to the top floor, they said they saw a hole in the wall with a white cover leaning on it. Banks allegedly told officers it was a gun safe, but when they searched it, they found the body of the 15-year-old and immediately put Banks into handcuffs.

Anne Arundel County Police said they had been to the residence for prior calls, but would not elaborate. They’re calling the teen’s death suspicious, but would not say how he died or if there was any foul play.

As for Banks, he has since been suspended without pay from the Baltimore Police Department.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Stepson Of Baltimore Cop Found Dead Inside Of Wall  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
Close