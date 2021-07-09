WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 9, 2021: Arrests in Haiti Assassination — Teens Faking Covid-19 — Leaders Press Voting Rights

Sybil Wilkes
1. Arrests in the Assassination of Haitian President Moïse

What You Need To Know:

A U.S. citizen is among six suspects arrested in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounding of his wife, Martine. The attack took place at the Moïse home around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph. He described the assassination as a “heinous, inhumane and barbaric act.”

 

2. White House and Civil Rights Leaders Press Voting Rights

What You Need To Know:

Voting rights was on the “to-do” lists of President Biden and Vice President Harris Thursday.

 

3. Coronavirus Update: Teens Faking Covid-19 Tests Sparks Warning from Researchers

What We Need To Know: 

The authors of a new study are warning schools and other groups of teens using soft drinks to fake a positive Covid-19 test. Videos viewed millions of times have been uploaded to social media showing young people applying various liquids to rapid COVID-19 tests. 

4. Tulane University School of Medicine on Probation After Racism Lawsuit

What You Need To Know:

Graduate medical education programs at the Tulane University School of Medicine have been placed on probation by national accreditor, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, (ACGME) following allegations of racism by Dr. Princess Dennar

 

5. Najee and Seteria Dorsey Spotlight the Beauty of Black Artists

What You Need To Know:

Stories untold are stories forgotten. Those are the words that come to the mind of Najee Dorsey, artist and co-founder of Black Art in America. Art has historically been a vehicle for preserving the fabric of African American culture and Dorsey, along with his wife and fellow artist, Seteria, have made it their life’s work to do just that.

 

