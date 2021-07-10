News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Damon Dash Announces ‘In Love For A Living’ Docuseries

Dash will air the docuseries on his Damon Dash Studios streaming service.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 9, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Damon Dash has continued to find new ways to bring his well-heeled business savvy from his days as a Roc-A-Fella executive to helming various brands of his own. In a new report, the Harlem, N.Y. native has shared details of a new docuseries and struck down his past depictions in reality television.

In an exclusive report from Deadline, Dash will be making a re-entry in the television space by way of a new docuseries titled In Love For A Living.

Deadline has more:

Dash told Deadline, “I’ve been on a couple of shows. I was on Growing Up Hip Hop and a couple of other ones with BET and VH1, and I never really liked the way the narrator portrayed me or the way we were projected and I wanted to just showcase the reality of what it just looks like to be in a great relationship, as opposed to just showcasing the trauma and the dysfunction of our culture. I wanted to showcase what it looks like to have a healthy, normal, loving relationship and come from this world.”

“In Love for a Living is really celebrating our love, Raquel, and I, and all the things that come with it, the trials, the tribulations. But also, it’s sort of educational. So, a lot of it is about parenting and getting pregnant, IVF and then after you have a baby, how to raise a baby or at least doing what we’re doing, because we’ve been curating a very particular curriculum for him with these principles, OSG, which is 90 principles,” he said.

An official launch date for In Love For A Living has not been revealed.

Photo: Getty

Damon Dash Announces ‘In Love For A Living’ Docuseries  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
Close