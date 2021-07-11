Celebrity News
Sha’Carri Richardson Looked Stunning At This Year’s ESPY Awards

Track sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson made a red carpet appearance at the ESPY Awards on Saturday. The appearance is the first for the 21-year-old after the controversy surrounding her positive marijuana test and suspension from the Olympics last month.

In spite of the suspension headlines, Sha’Carri was all smiles and in good spirits at last night’s awards. Rocking her signature, fiery red hair, and long white fingernails, the athlete donned a floor-length, black sparkly dress by Laquan Smith that showed off her toned arms and vibrant tattoos. She paired the look with black strappy sandals and minimal jewelry to let the dress speak for itself.

Although she’s won’t be an Olympic hopeful this year, she’s still managed to garner the support of Black Americans around the country, including last night’s host, actor Anthony Mackie, who made the sprinter the topic of one of his monologues. “USA Track & Field, how you mess that up?” he said. “Weed is a de-enhancing drug. It doesn’t make you do anything besides watch another episode of Bob’s Burgers. I don’t get how you justify not letting her run.”

After the event, spectators captured Sha’Carri meeting rapper Da Baby for the first time. The always confident track star suddenly appeared coy and shy as she blushed while greeting him. “You are Da Baby,” she told him to which she then asked him if he knew her name. They then smiled before exchanging a friendly hug.

We’re looking forward to seeing more of Sha’Carri in the future!

Sha’Carri Richardson Looked Stunning At This Year’s ESPY Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

