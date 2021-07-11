Celebrity News
Angela Simmons Showed Off Her Killer Curves During The Matte Collection's Fashion Show At Miami Swim Week

WEtv's Exclusive Premiere Of 'Growing Up Hip Hop': Season 3

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Angela Simmons served body-ody-ody last night when she showed off her banging curves during The Matte Collection’s swimwear fashion show at Miami Swim Week and we’re absolutely swooning! For the show, the 33-year-old beauty rocked a teeny tiny vibrant blue bikini from the brand’s collection and applied pressure to the runway like we’ve never seen before. She paired the look with a matching blue robe, a sparkly diamond necklace, and silver strappy heels to match. She wore her long, jet-black hair straight down with a slight wave at the ends to give us that summer, beach vibe that we all know and love.

“Full figure Mama,” she captioned an IG video of her strutting her stuff down the runway. Angela’s friends and fans alike swarmed her IG comment section with endless fire and heart-eye emojis, showing their admiration for the hot mama of one. “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 MAMA!!,” one fan wrote while another simply said, “Get it babe 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏.”

The shoe designer and fashionista also posted another image from the fashion show, this time a still shot where we could really admire her timeless beauty. “About last night 💎,” she captioned the image before adding hashtags  #UnFilterRawPhoto #CurvyGal #XBNB.

Although things have been pretty quiet for the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star lately, she recently made headlines when she told Page Six that she would like to get married and have more kids one day telling the online magazine, “when God is ready I’ll definitely be walking down the aisle one day.”

She continued, “I think if someone’s doing something for the wrong intentions or reasons it’s always on the surface and it will show itself,” she added. “But I don’t worry too much about that. If I’m in a relationship and I’m in love and I’m happy and they are happy and it makes sense I’m not gonna run from it either. You know people are always telling on themselves if they’re not gonna be real.” And as gorgeous as she is as evident by these sexy bikini flicks, we’re sure she’ll find the right partner in no time.

Angela Simmons Showed Off Her Killer Curves During The Matte Collection’s Fashion Show At Miami Swim Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

