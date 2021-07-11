Celebrity News
Ciara And Russell Wilson Sport Matching Gucci Outfits On Vacation In Italy And We Are Living!

Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2018 Men's Runway Show

We’ve all been living vicariously through Ciara and Russell Wilson’s lavish Italian vacation in celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary and we can only hope that they continue giving us life! The stylish couple has been slaying their style game all week long but on Sunday, they took to the ‘Gram to post what is perhaps their most stylish look yet.

The 35-year-old songstress stepped out with her football-playing husband rocking a flowing white button-up shirt that she wore tucked into a pair of brown, leather-lined Gucci shorts that and showed off her toned legs and sculpted thighs. She wore her long, dark locs parted down the middle and over to the left side of her face while rocking a classic pair of aviator-style sunnies. Her hubby Russell matched her fly and donned a complementary Gucci print blazer and drawstring slacks. He paired the look with a simple white t-shirt that he wore underneath his blazer and, like Ciara, wore a matching pair of sunnies. The couple gave their outfits a little pop with simple articles of gold jewelry – Russell with a gold watch and chain and Ciara with a few rings on her fingers.

Taking to Instagram, Ciara showed off her and her hubby’s matching look with a photo carousel which she appropriately captioned, “Partners 4 Life. We Gucci. ❤🇮🇹

 

Of course, fans were immediately obsessed with the matching ensembles and flooded the comment section with their compliments and words of approval, including Ciara’s good friend Serena Williams who joked, “Seriously I’m done. Like me and my man gotta get outta crocks 🤷🏿‍♀️.”

And if Ciara’s pics weren’t enough to make you swoon, Russell also showed off the look on his own Instagram page, posting a few intimate photosof the couple holding each other with the caption, “Mom & Dad 🇮🇹

We’re still waiting on the prayer, sis!

