Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made Me Do It”

Philipp Plein - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021

Jada Pinkett-Smith has been known for rocking short hair most of her career, but this new cut might be her shortest. The actress, who turns 50-years-old this September, posed with her daughter in what looks like the ultimate buzz cut.

Jada reposted the image to her Instagram page with a caption that read, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣😜.”

Jada has been very candid about her experience with hair loss. During an episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, she talked about maintaining short hairstyles or wearing wraps to help deal with her hair loss. Judging by her caption, Jada felt it was time to let go of her hair and embrace a new look.

Willow is no stranger to shaving her head, so it’s not far fetched that she’d influencer her mother to do the same. With Jada’s birthday a little over two months away, she will enter her 50’s with new energy. There’s a reason Coco Chanel said, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change the world.”

I’m not sure I ever saw a time where Jada had bad hair. She looks just as beautiful in a long weave as she does in a short buzz cut. What do you think? Are you loving Jada’s new look?

 

