Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Wendy Williams Mocks TikTok Star That Died, His Family Wants An Apology

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Wendy Williams

Source: A+E Networks / lifetime

Television Talk Show Host Wendy Williams has been blogged about doing some pretty unusual things she has done on her show the past year and half or so.  Everything from farting on set, forgetting things, looking lost, getting checked, about her facts in stories, you name it bloggers have been all over it.  However her recent stunt has folks upset and as well they should be.  During Wendy’s hot topics she decided to make TikTok star, Matima “Swavy” Miller, a topic when she said “I have no idea who this is,” … “Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building.” then she went on to say that he had more followers then her etc, etc.  What’s wrong with her saying this?  Wendy Williams had all this all to say just to segue that Swavy had been murdered.

The piece of the segment went viral on Twitter and 19 year old Swavy and now his family is demanding an apology for Wendy Williams lack of empathy as well as being hateful.

“Look at my eyes and stuff. Y’all, like as a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you? So disrespectful. I used to watch you as a child and even though you have a gossip show and all that, you didn’t even know my son,”

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Wendy Williams Mocks TikTok Star That Died, His Family Wants An Apology  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
Close