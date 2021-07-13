Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 13, 2021: Democrats Flee State — Island-Wide Protests — Confederate Monuments

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Texas Democrats Flee State to Block Restrictive Voting Law

What You Need To Know:

As Texas Republicans continue to charge ahead in passing new, more restrictive voting laws, Democratic state legislators left the state to block Republican legislators during a special session.

2. Island-Wide Protests Call for Change in Cuba

What You Need To Know:

In what was described as the largest protests in decades, thousands of Cubans took to the streets all over the island Sunday calling for change.

3. Coronavirus Update: As the Pandemic Continues, Five Covid-19 Hotspots Emerge

What We Need To Know: 

As the Delta variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreads, U.S. hot spots have seen a surge in new cases. Experts are warning a “surprising amount of death” from the ongoing pandemic could soon follow.

4. Cities Continue Fight to Bring Down Confederate Monuments

What You Need To Know:

After a five-year fight against violent reminders of historic and modern day hatred, two bronze statues depicting Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were removed Saturday morning in Charlottesville, VA.

5. What You Need to Know About This Week’s Child Tax Credit Checks

What You Need To Know:

Millions of families will receive the first child tax credits this week from the IRS. Monthly Child Tax Credit checks from the federal government will begin Thursday, July 15.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 13, 2021: Democrats Flee State — Island-Wide Protests — Confederate Monuments  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
Close