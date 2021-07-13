Local
HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-13-2021]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Blossoming Minds

Business Description: Come Blossom with us

Business Website: http://www.blossoming-minds.com

Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church

Business Description: The church with the family atmosphere

Business Website: http://www.mtlebanonbaptist.org/

Business Phone Number: (410) 669-1800

Business Address: 2812 Reisterstown Road Baltimore, MD 21215

Accessmatized

Business Description: Makeup artistry at your location

Business Website: http://www.accessmatized.com

Business Phone Number: (443) 629-4254

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-13-2021]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
Close