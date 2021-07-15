Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

“Victoria’s Secret Karen” became a trending topic, this weekend, after viral video showing a hysterical white woman, Abigail Elphick, attacking a Black woman, Ijeoma Ukenta inside a Millburn, New Jersey Victoria’s Secret store, circulated social media. Ukenta recorded the woman attempting to strike her then freaking out when she continued to be filmed.

Ukenta created a GoFundMe account shortly after the incident, asking for donations so she could “hire me an excellent attorney,” who could help her “bring light to this wrong.” The campaign has raised $102,636.

According to TMZ, who spoke with the Millburn PD, police were called to the scene by Elphick who claimed she had a panic attack after Ukenta began recording her out of fear she would lose her job. Ukenta claimed she continued to record the woman as evidence to exonerate herself. The officers who arrived at the scene refused to remove Elphick based on “no legal precedent to do so based on the circumstances.”

Ukenta, who was not pleased with their services, complained about the officers, who are now under investigation.

Victoria’s Secret also released a statement addressing the controversy. “Associate and Customer safety is our top priority, and we are committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all,” they wrote on Twitter.

Thousands of users took to social media to “stand with” Ukenta and share her GoFundMe. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown corrected Victoria’s Secret’s statement, noting Ukenta was attacked by Elphick – not an “altercation between customers,” which would implicate Ukenta was not a victim but an active member in the exchange.

Ukenta received well over her goal of $20,000 for legal fees. We’ll have to stay tuned to see the next course of action. Hopefully this Karen gets held accountable!

‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ Victim Ijeoma Ukenta Raises Over 100K For Legal Fees was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

