Flo Jo 2.0 had us all pumped up to see her set the track on fire in the 100m in Tokyo for The Olympics only to have a cold bucket of water thrown on her, because Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana even though it was legal where she smoked it and let’s be real weed is not a performance enhancing drug. However right is right and wrong is wrong and when something is unjustly taken from you a bigger reward is waiting for you on the other side.
With all of that being said Sha’Carri Richardson is now being offered a $250k contract by THC company named Dr. Dabber to be one of their premier vape spokespeople.
How that for a if the Olympics won’t let you beat them, then join the joint that wants you their.
Take a look at the video below
Weed Kept Sha’Carri Richardson Off Olympic Track Now Weed Gives Her $250k was originally published on wzakcleveland.com