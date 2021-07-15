News & Gossip
Flavor Flav & Boosie Badazz Squash Their “Beef”

Crisis averted!

The beef between Flavor Flav and Boosie Badazz is officially squashed!

 

Wait, they had beef?

According to TMZ the two OG’s apparently did have some drama between them due to a woman mistakenly taking Boosie for Flavor Flav. Something that didn’t sit too well for the Banton Rouge rapper who went on social media to roast both the woman and Flavor for even resembling him and proclaimed the Hip-Hop legend “can’t f*ck wit me.”

Naturally Flavor responded to Boosie’s comments with a video of his own where he said he doesn’t look like Boosie because Boosie looks like him as Flav “was here first.” Well, he’s not wrong. Still, Boosie fans came for Flav on social media and the two rappers got into a quick back-and-forth because, well, who knows.

Luckily for everyone the two were able to workout their differences because the situation wasn’t that serious anyway and the two actually linked for Flavor Flav’s podcast, The Flavor Flav Show. Once there the two gave each other pounds of respect and love. It was pretty dope seeing these two in the same room, and no, not cause they look like each other though one could assume Flavor is the man’s father or something. Just saying.

Check out the podcast between Flavor Flav and Boosie Badazz below and let us know your thoughts on the entire situation.

Flavor Flav & Boosie Badazz Squash Their “Beef”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

