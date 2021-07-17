Local
Maryland Reports Over 100 COVID-19 Cases For the 5th Straight Day

There's a trend of rising COVID cases across the country and we're seeing some of the same here in Maryland.

Officials’ concerns are growing across the country as Coronavirus cases continue to climb. The unfortunate trend has even found itself here in the state of Maryland. According to Channel 13, the state has reported its fifth straight day of 100+ COVID-19 cases. State health department data released Saturday morning revealed that there were 183 new Coronavirus cases and 2 deaths in Maryland.

It was also reported that more than 3.49 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated however, the state’s positivity rate has climbed slightly to 1.21%. It’s risky times for those opting out of the vaccine. “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk. Communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well.”

Locally, Governor Hogan shares the same sentiments. After lifting the State of Emergency in Maryland, Hogan confirmed that 100% of the state’s COVID-related deaths in June were unvaccinated Marylanders. They also accounted for 95% of new cases and 93% of hospitalizations, says Channel 13. “While the end of the state of emergency is an important step in our recovery from COVID-19, it does not mean that this virus and the variants no longer pose any threat,” said Gov. Hogan.

Our fight continues and we must remain vigilant. Sadly, we’ve found a way to politicize the vaccine and our communities are suffering from the hesitancy. According to the CDC, Black or African American communities are more at risk of COVID infection compared to white, non-Hispanic persons. We also face twice the risk of death from the virus.

Do the research yourself and get the facts around the vaccine. We’re all in this together. Wishing good health for you and your family.

