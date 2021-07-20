Baltimore Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Increase Reward Money Leading To Arrests In Violent Crimes

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Baltimore city councilman introduced a bill Monday night that he hopes will entice people to call in tips to police.

The charter amendment would establish a fund with money coming from sources like foundations and donations. Baltimore City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleiffer said $2,000 or $3,000 rewards don’t get as much attention as rewards in the $10,000 to $20,000 range or even higher. The city council recently established a similar fund for publicly financed campaigns.

“It’s something that we’re already doing, it’s simply just enhancing it. So, right now there’s already rewards offered, but it’s actually elevating that level,” Schleiffer said. “We really just want to help solve crimes across the city and increase our clearance rate, which will ultimately drive down crime in short order.”

As for next steps, a hearing on the amendment needs to be scheduled. Schleiffer hopes that it will be on the ballot in 2022.

Source: WBAL-TV

