Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Increase Reward Money Leading To Arrests In Violent Crimes

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Stacking of US Dollar bank notes.

Source: IronHeart / Getty

A Baltimore city councilman introduced a bill Monday night that he hopes will entice people to call in tips to police.

The charter amendment would establish a fund with money coming from sources like foundations and donations. Baltimore City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleiffer said $2,000 or $3,000 rewards don’t get as much attention as rewards in the $10,000 to $20,000 range or even higher. The city council recently established a similar fund for publicly financed campaigns.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“It’s something that we’re already doing, it’s simply just enhancing it. So, right now there’s already rewards offered, but it’s actually elevating that level,” Schleiffer said. “We really just want to help solve crimes across the city and increase our clearance rate, which will ultimately drive down crime in short order.”

As for next steps, a hearing on the amendment needs to be scheduled. Schleiffer hopes that it will be on the ballot in 2022.

Source: WBAL-TV

Baltimore Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Increase Reward Money Leading To Arrests In Violent Crimes  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches…

The Chicago church where Emmett Till's funeral was held, along with a few other Black historic sites, will officially be…
07.20.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…

41-year-old actor Isaiah Stokes, seen on "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire" and most notably "Power," is being charged with…
07.20.21
All In The Tone? New Study Suggests Cops…

Based off an analysis by the American Psychological Association that looked at body camera footage from more than 100 police…
07.19.21
Rev. Jesse Jackson To Receive France’s Legion of…

Although he hasn't been free of scandal throughout the years, there is no denying that the Reverend Jesse Jackson has…
07.19.21
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Close