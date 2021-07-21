Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 21, 2021: France Honors Rev. Jackson — Coronavirus: Delta Variant — Buying Life Insurance

1. France Honors Rev. Jesse Jackson with the Legion d’Honneur

What You Need To Know:

You may now call him “Monsieur Commander of the Legion of Honor.” Rev. Jesse Jackson was awarded France’s highest honor Monday by President Emmanuel Macron.

2. Mandela Barnes Announces Run to Become Wisconsin’s First Black Senator

What You Need To Know:

Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s first Black lieutenant governor, announced on Tuesday he’s throwing his hat into the crowded Senate race to unseat Republican Senator Ron Johnson.

3. Coronavirus Update: Delta Variant Now Accounts for More Than 80 Percent of U.S. Infections

What We Need To Know: 

According to an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the more transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 now makes up 83% of sequenced, or mutated, infections in the U.S.

4. History of Abuse of Indigenous Children in Boarding Schools Prompts Investigations

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

What You Need To Know:

Indigenous people have endured abuse for thousands of years and recently, bodies of children have been discovered on the grounds of former boarding schools in Canada.

5. Black Americans Are Buying More Life Insurance. Here’s Why.

What You Need To Know:

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions have been forced to deal with the medical as well as economic realities of the disease. Nowhere else is this being felt as strongly as among African Americans.

 

 

