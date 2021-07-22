Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 22, 2021: Pelosi Shocks GOP — New Leader for Haiti — Vaccine May Be Less Effective

1. Pelosi Shocks GOP With Rejection of Reps for Capitol Attack Committee

What You Need To Know:

It’s been six months since the Capitol insurrection and after a failed attempt to create an independent, bipartisan commission, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has created a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack.

2. New Leader for Haiti as the Country Mourns Slain President

What You Need To Know:

Two weeks after the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse, the country has a new prime minister.

3. Coronavirus Update: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine May Be Less Effective Against Delta Variant

What We Need To Know: 

A new study reveals that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is significantly less effective against the Delta and Lambda variants than against the original virus than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

4. Driver Sentenced 42 Years in Fatal Shooting of 15 Year Old Hadiya Pendleton

What You Need To Know:

The getaway driver in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton received a sentence of 42 years this week.

5. Are Used Car Prices Dropping?

What You Need To Know:

Over the last few months, car buyers have found that used cars have become more expensive than new models.

