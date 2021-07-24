Hair
HomeHair

Gabrielle Union Embraces Her Natural Curly Locs After The Big Chop

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Late Late Show with James Corden

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

So, Gabrielle Union did a thing. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her latest look: a new short and naturally curly hairstyle, courtesy of her big chop, and we’re obsessed!

“So, I did a thing,” the wife and mother wrote as the caption to her IG carousel debuting her new look. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost,” she added, “but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy.” She then went on to admit that while the new look is different and foreign to her, she still loves the “new new.” And we do too!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out Gab’s new look below!

 

Gab’s fans and friends took to her IG comments to praise the new look, leaving a plethora of emojis to show their admiration. “Ooooo baby I love this,” La La Anthony commented while Regina Hall left a series of heart-eye emojis underneath the photo set, a notion we can all agree with.

This isn’t the first time the “L.A.’s Finest” star has spoken so candidly about her natural hair journey. Earlier this year, she spoke to People about how the stigmas surrounding Black hair severely impacted how she saw herself as a child. “When I was younger, I hated everything about [my hair],” she explained. “I wasted so much of my youth in my twenties, thirties and certainly my teens wanting to be someone else. I was inundated with images and messages saying, ‘You’re just not as pretty as so-and-so.’”

Because Union didn’t see women who looked like her in the media, it made her believe that she didn’t have the “it factor”, at least not in the same way the women who she did see in the media did. She continued, “the images that I saw on TV and in magazines and film reaffirmed what they were saying. That I wasn’t ‘it’, and people who look like me aren’t ‘it’. You couldn’t possibly have that ‘it factor’ and have hair like mine or skin like mine.”
She then went on to explain that once she hit her forties, she truly came into her own and began to love herself – natural curls and all. “In my early forties, I just emptied my basket of f—s and came out reborn and loving myself in a way that you only see on Oprah episodes when you’re like, ‘What the hell is my most authentic self? What does that even mean? I don’t even know who that girl is. I wouldn’t know her if I saw her.’ So just really doing a much deeper dive in therapy, and internal work, and traveling the world, and embracing that beauty comes in every kind of form.” 

And, thanks to Gabrielle, now little Black girls can see someone who has the “it factor” in the media that’s as Black and beautiful as they are.

Don’t miss… 

Gabrielle Union Used To ‘Hate’ Her Natural Hair

Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Are Giving Stylish Power Couple Vibes On Instagram

Gabrielle Union Embraces Her Natural Curly Locs After The Big Chop  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

gabrielle union

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21
Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21
#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21
Frontier Airlines Labels Black Woman As Potential Child…

For Lakeyjanay Bailey, a 21-year-old Black woman traveling from Denver to Fort Worth, systematic racism became her reality after being…
07.26.21
Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a…
07.22.21
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…

Enrique Tarrio is facing jail time for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.
07.22.21
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches…

The Chicago church where Emmett Till's funeral was held, along with a few other Black historic sites, will officially be…
07.20.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…

41-year-old actor Isaiah Stokes, seen on "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire" and most notably "Power," is being charged with…
07.20.21
Close