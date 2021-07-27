Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 27, 2021: March to End Filibuster — Travel Restrictions Will Not Be Lifted — Robert Parris Moses, Dies at 86

1. Activists March to End Filibuster, Passage of Voting Laws

What You Need To Know:

The fight for federal voting legislation and against restrictive state voting bills continues this week in Texas.

2. Unsung Hero of Civil Rights, Robert Parris Moses, Dies at 86

What You Need To Know:

Civil rights activist Robert Parris Moses has died. Although he is not a household name, Moses left a legacy as an instrumental figure in dismantling segregation in the deep South.

3. Coronavirus Update: Travel Restrictions Will Not Be Lifted Due to Delta Variant

What We Need To Know: 

White House officials announced Monday it would not lift any existing travel restrictions “at this point” due to concerns over the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of coronavirus cases nationwide.

4. Lil Nas X Song Seeks to Bail Out Prisoners

What You Need To Know:

Call it “Music with a Purpose.” When entertainer Lil Nas X dropped his latest music video, he also put a spotlight on a civil justice fight, eliminating the cash bail system for the incarcerated.

5. HBCU Grad Running for Olympic Gold

What You Need To Know:

HBCUs in the House! Or is that Historically Black College Alum leading the Olympic pack?

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 27, 2021: March to End Filibuster — Travel Restrictions Will Not Be Lifted — Robert Parris Moses, Dies at 86  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

