R Kelly ‘s Legal Team Is Calling BS on New Alleged Charges

r kelly

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

R Kelly is a trending story once again as his legal problems have taken a turn for the worse with Kell’s already facing 22 charges of sexual abuse against young girls and women in which his trial date is set for August 9th. You would think what else could go wrong? 22 more women? No, how about two teenage boys.

According to prosecutors in the early 2000’s the pied piper of R&B tooted his horn to 17 year old boy who he met at a Chicago McDonald’s. Then the 17 year old boy allegedly hooked R Kelly up with a 16 year old boy, and Kell’s allegedly forced both boys to have sex with several of his girlfriends.

Today one of R Kelly’s legal team members, Nicole Blank Becker, is saying that the prosecution is full of it and that she will “vigorously oppose” the new evidence.  According to Attorney Becker the prosecution is  just trying to make her client look worse in the publics eye with the trial literally right around the corner.

“This is nothing more than a veiled effort to pile on to further shape the public’s perception in this case ignoring that Mr. Kelly is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”  “As the trial nears were are looking forward to the truth prevailing.”

See the video below to see what’s going on with the new alleged evidence against R Kelly

