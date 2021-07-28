Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 28, 2021: January 6 Insurrection — Laws to Suppress the Vote — CDC to Update Mask Guidance

1. Raw, Tearful Testimony on Day 1 of Investigation into January 6 Insurrection

What You Need To Know:

More than six months after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement officers testified before the House select committee Tuesday as if they were testifying on January 7.

2. 1 in 3 U.S. States Have Passed Laws to Suppress the Vote

What You Need To Know:

As the battle over voting rights continues, new data shows that one in every three states across the nation have passed new laws restricting access to the ballot in the wake of the 2020 elections.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC to Update Mask Guidance, Regardless of Vaccination Status

What We Need To Know: 

Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it recommends everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

4. Chicago Organizers Call for End to Use of Artificial Intelligence ‘ShotSpotter’

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

What You Need To Know:

Chicago organizers are demanding that the Chicago Police Department cut ties with a surveillance software by the name of “ShotSpotter.”

5. Costa Rican Gymnast Works BLM Tribute into Olympic Routine

What You Need To Know:

In a powerful conclusion, Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado wrapped up her floor routine at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday with a poignant statement. The 18-year-old Olympian kneeled and raised her fist, a tribute she made in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21
Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21
#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21
Frontier Airlines Labels Black Woman As Potential Child…

For Lakeyjanay Bailey, a 21-year-old Black woman traveling from Denver to Fort Worth, systematic racism became her reality after being…
07.26.21
Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a…
07.22.21
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…

Enrique Tarrio is facing jail time for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.
07.22.21
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Emmett Till Funeral Location & Other Black Churches…

The Chicago church where Emmett Till's funeral was held, along with a few other Black historic sites, will officially be…
07.20.21
Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For…

41-year-old actor Isaiah Stokes, seen on "Law & Order: SVU," "Boardwalk Empire" and most notably "Power," is being charged with…
07.20.21
