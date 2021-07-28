Celebrity News
Rihanna The Coin Collector Is Set To Launch Fenty Parfum To Her Growing Empire

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 11, 2021

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Serial entrepreneur Rihanna set the internet ablaze with the announcement of her latest business venture. In a post via her Instagram page, the Umbrella singer wrote, “#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON👀

Rih’s followers instantly flocked to the comment section in excitement for the new product.

YAS RIH! EXPAND ON THAT EMPIRE,” wrote one user.  While another person chimed in, “Sis please stop murdering us with these fire looks I’m dead,” referring to the 33-year-old’s stunning photo.

Details are still developing on what kind of fragrances the new line will feature but it’s important to note that Rihanna is certainly no stranger to the perfume world.

The Love on the Brain crooner previously teamed up with Reb’l Fleur in 2011 to release her Chypre Fruity fragrance for women. The star also has a signature scent which is said to be Killian’s “Love, Don’t Be Shy” which features notes of orange blossom, neroli and even marshmallows.

Rihanna has made it clear that she plans to enter and dominate all areas of the fashion and beauty industries. Earlier this year, she trademarked Fenty Hair and rumor has it, she’s also interested in expanding into athleisure. Fenty took a major hit back in February when both Rihanna and her business partner LVMH made the tough decision to discontinue Fenty’s Maison fashion house. The singer launched the brand in 2019 and closed at the top of 2020 citing “better conditions.”

The company shared in a statement at the time that they wanted to “concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of the Fenty ecosystem, focusing on cosmetics, skincare, and lingerie.”

Well, they’ve definitely been following through on that promise! In addition to a slew of new Fenty lingerie releases and cosmetic drops, last year Fenty Skin made its debut showcasing a variety of environmentally conscious and vegan-friendly products like their Fat-Water Pore Refining Toner Serum and Total Cleas’r Make-Up remover. Now fans are eagerly awaiting the Bad Gal’s latest creation.

Congrats to Rihanna on her new business venture! The Coin Collector strikes again. What do you think? Will you be shopping Fenty Parfum?

