Gary’s Tea: R&B Singer’s Ex-Wife To Expose Their Marriage In A Memoir + This Couple Doesn’t Bathe

Usher isn’t the only person who is standing a flourishing because his ex-wife, Tameka Foster has a lot to say. She’s set to release a memoir titled, “Here I Stand… in a Beautiful State” not only discussing her two-year. marriage with the R&B singer, but her life, and her struggles losing a child.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are getting backlash after sharing their shower routines, or the lack thereof. The two shared that they don’t value taking a shower for plenty of reasons. Gary has the couple’s shower rundown in the tea.
OMG: Social Media Claps Back At Usher For Saying T-Pain Ruined Music With Auto-Tune
Wait So You Mean To Tell Me Usher Told T-Pain He Fucked Up Music Using Autotune……Then Used Autotune On “OMG”??? pic.twitter.com/paMF7ErZ0L— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) June 21, 2021
T-Pain is one of the nicest most genuine people I’ve met and everyone at Adult Swim loves him, he’s family. Usher, Jay Z, Kanye, and Future (among many others) owe him an apology. He’s a pioneer and they weren’t ready. That’s on THEM. https://t.co/XpCrHWHGxz— SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) June 22, 2021
usher raymond the mf 4th said what to T-PAINNNNN??? pic.twitter.com/osnuRGqIbO— SPINDELLA🕷 (@allednips) June 22, 2021
Usher telling T-Pain he ruined music when he was twerking with Pitbull and Will I Am is funny as hell.— Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 22, 2021
Usher: T pain you ruined music with auto tune....— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) June 21, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/8ULFZHGbBB
Usher hated T-Pain for successfully reintroducing and popularizing autotune again in the early 2000s, instead of supporting it, only to rely on it after his career went on the decline once the 2010s hit. https://t.co/rIve5McU9G— 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) June 22, 2021
Black Twitter waiting on Usher to apologize to T-Pain... pic.twitter.com/mFZLorP52m— Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) June 22, 2021
Usher put T-Pain into depression by saying autotune f*cked up music and then went and released “OMG” a song full of autotune that went No.1. This man a whole demon 😭— Wow 🦅 (@wowistaken) June 21, 2021
Usher really woke the man outta his sleep only to disrespect him? Somebody usher this nigga into a CLINIC!! pic.twitter.com/JycXxVNEsA— bowel down bitches (@Sitting_InJapan) June 22, 2021
I’m crying because T Pain got so much slander for popularizing something 97.8% of the music industry uses today INCLUDING Usher (OMG ft. https://t.co/k9P8yfqhK8) https://t.co/q8m7mnmS9t— KJ (@KdotJohnson_) June 21, 2021
usher an asshole for that and so many other musicians too why ppl came at t-pain for no reason like wtf https://t.co/KAT2853LSp— 🐻❄️⁷ (@userbfIy) June 22, 2021
Usher said what???? T-Pain is talented with or without auto-tune..he didn’t ruin shit!!!! 🥴💯 pic.twitter.com/vUwCLZAb9z— Alpina Alsina (@itscolebe) June 22, 2021
Nigga should’ve jabbed Usher in the nose and went into an aggression not a depression. https://t.co/NgouI3HTYe— CHASE (@ChaseNCashe) June 21, 2021
Gary’s Tea: R&B Singer’s Ex-Wife To Expose Their Marriage In A Memoir + This Couple Doesn’t Bathe was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com