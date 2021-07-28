Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: R&B Singer’s Ex-Wife To Expose Their Marriage In A Memoir + This Couple Doesn’t Bathe

Usher isn’t the only person who is standing a flourishing because his ex-wife, Tameka Foster has a lot to say.  She’s set to release a memoir titled,  “Here I Stand… in a Beautiful State” not only discussing her two-year. marriage with the R&B singer, but her life, and her struggles losing a child.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are getting backlash after sharing their shower routines, or the lack thereof.   The two shared that they don’t value taking a shower for plenty of reasons. Gary has the couple’s shower rundown in the tea.

Clips of T-Pain hit social media in the promotion of Netflix's newest eight-part documentary, "This Is Pop" saying that Usher is the reason he went into a four-year depression. The singer remembered when they were on a first-class flight to the 2013 BET Awards when he pulled him aside to say that he ruined music with auto-tune. "Usher was my friend," T-Pain said in the video. "I really respect Usher. And he was like, 'Man. I'm gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f**ked up music.'"  T-Pain shared. "I'm like, 'But I used it, I didn't tell everybody else to start using it,'" T-Pain said. "I don't even think I realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me." Social media of course had to share their opinions on this situation.

Gary’s Tea: R&B Singer’s Ex-Wife To Expose Their Marriage In A Memoir + This Couple Doesn’t Bathe  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21
Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21
Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21
Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21
#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21
Frontier Airlines Labels Black Woman As Potential Child…

For Lakeyjanay Bailey, a 21-year-old Black woman traveling from Denver to Fort Worth, systematic racism became her reality after being…
07.26.21
Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a…
07.22.21
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…

Enrique Tarrio is facing jail time for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.
07.22.21
Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
