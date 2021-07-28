Celebrity News
‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Lauren & Cam Discuss Age-Old Debate About Washing Chicken

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is streaming on Netflix. Strong Black Lead posted a hilarious clip from the show with the world’s favorite Love Is Blind couple Cam and Lauren. Lauren was quickly reminded of the cultural differences between her and her husband Cam.

In the short clip, the couple are seen cooking. Lauren asks her adoring husband, “Did you wash that chicken?” The two go back and forth about how you should prepare meat and produce before cooking or consuming it. Cam’s dad Bill joins in on the couple’s banter defending his son, “Well you know you do cook it. So it’s at a really high temperature.”

Though, every Black household would agree that you must wash the meat first before you begin to prepare it. Those are just the rules.

As we previously reported, the cast of Love Is Blind is back for a super special three-episode reunion. Netflix’s three-part Love Is Blind special shows couples Lauren and Cameron Hamilton and Amber and Matt Barnett celebrating their wedding anniversaries with the rest of their pod squad. The original cast reunites the two-year anniversary of the show’s finale weddings, particularly the pair of marriages that are still flourishing.

Check out the hilarious clip of Lauren and Cam below.

