Bodies Of Two Children Discovered During Traffic Stop In Essex

UPDATE 7/30/2021 12:25 PM EST:

A 33-year-old woman is now facing charges in the death of two children found during an Essex traffic stop.

Nicole M. Johnson of Baltimore is facing multiple charges including first-degree child abuse, in the death of her 7-year-old niece Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old nephew Larry O’Neil.

ORIGINAL:

Baltimore County Police are investigating after the bodies of two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were discovered during a traffic stop.

It happened late Wednesday night in Essex. Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane just after 11 p.m. when the found the bodies.

A police spokesperson told CBS Baltimore, police pulled the car over because of “details about the vehicle that patrol officers found suspicious.”

The children’s bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Sources tell CBS Baltimore, the children were found in the trunk of the car and have been dead for a long time.

The driver of the car was taken into police custody. No word yet on details about the relationship between the driver and the children found.

