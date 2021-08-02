Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Family Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter [WATCH]

Biz Markie is now being laid to rest today at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Patchogue, New York.  Reverend Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy.  It will be a private event for close friends and family. The legnedary rapper lost his battle to diabetes on July 16. In other sad news, Fetty Wap’s family is breaking their silence on the recent lost of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

Sad news, Hip-Hop fans. The larger-than-life rap personality known to the world as Biz Markie has died. TMZ broke the story, and said this about the passing of the "Just a Friend" rapper: A family source tells us Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital at 6:25 Friday night. We're told his wife, Tara Hall, held his hand as he took his last breath … and the nursing staff was there to support his family, telling them how strong he was through his fight. Take a look at some cool, colorful and commemorative moments from the life of Hip-Hop's beloved human beat machine. RIP BIZ!

