Gary’s Tea: Bun B Opens Trill Burgers In Houston, Texas [WATCH]

T.I. & Tiny celebrated 20 years together in Italy. The two have been together 20 years together and got married in 2010, sharing seven children together.  Rickey Smiley says that they are one of his favorite couples that we’re holding on to, next to Barack and Michelle Obama. T.I. shared a photo dump on Instagram captioning, “Happy 11th Anniversary Boss Lady @majorgirl I love you dearly & I thank God for you‼ We been through it ALL & stayed creating memories the whole time. That’s how we look up & it’s 20 yrs later… well here’s to 20 more 20s…all my love all my life.”

We’re sending out congratulations to Bun B on starting his own burger business called, Trill Burgers. Bun B has shown his many. talents over the years and says that he’s also been fascinated with the culinary industry.

For years I’ve been fascinated with the culinary scene, trying to find the best entry point for me. Today I can say I’ve found it. Join me in welcoming @trillburgers to the world! Follow us for more info on our next pop ups and watch as we take you on the burger ride of your life! Brick and mortar coming soon!” 

The first pop-up is scheduled for this weekend Sunday, August 8 in Houston, Texas starting at 12 p.m at @stickyschicken (2313 Edwards St., Suite 190).

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

