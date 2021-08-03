Local
Supporters Gather To Rally For Justice For Korryn Gaines

Jury awards more than $37 million to family of woman killed by police after standoff that was partially broadcast on social media

A rally was held Monday night in support of Korryn Gaines. Baltimore County police shot and killed Gaines in her apartment 5 years ago this week.

Demonstrators said they’re demanding justice for Gaines. They’re also calling for police reform, allocation for more funds for mental health services and for the Department of Justice to bring charges against Royce Ruby, the officer who shot Gaines during the standoff.

“We’re looking for changes in policies, we’re looking for changes in procedures, we’re looking for criminal prosecutions of bad police officers,” said J. Wyndal Gordon, Gaines’ family attorney.
The county has settled with family members, except for Gaines’ son for an undisclosed amount. The family attorney called it “amicable.”
Supporters Gather To Rally For Justice For Korryn Gaines

