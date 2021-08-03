Celebrity News
Beyoncé's Mom Thinks "BLACK IS KING" Lacked Promo By Disney+ Due To Racism

It’s been a full year since pop queen Beyoncé stopped the world yet again with her star-studded musical film, BLACK IS KING.

At the time it felt like everyone and their mother saw the film when it exclusively streamed on Disney+, but now it appears that Bey’s own mom, Tina Lawson, doesn’t believe Disney promoted the project to its full potential due to racial prejudice on the media giant’s behalf.

Jumping on Instagram a few days ago on the one-year anniversary of BLACK IS KING, Tina wrote a bittersweet note in tribute to the film that gave props to its cultural significance while also throwing a few jabs at the house that Mickey calls home.

See below to see what Mrs. Tina had to say, via Instagram:

“1 year anniversary for ‘Black Is King’

If you have not seen this movie do yourself a favor and see it ! It is a beautiful feast for the eyes and ears on Disney + screen it today. It is a masterpiece . The clothing. The makeup , the hair , the cinematography, the dance. Choreography, the story telling the music. Everything about it is stellar And was watched and praised by millions. and I cannot help but wonder if a white man had made it would it not have been promoted the hell out of , and nominated for all kinds of awards. Could it have something to do with the title “Black Is King ” Is that why Disney did not promote it?????? Yes I said it!!! With love ❤ ❤❤❤❤ watch it on Disney+”

Many can argue that BLACK IS KING was a huge success, garnering GRAMMY Awards for Best Music Video (“Brown Skin Girl”) and Best R&B Performance (“BLACK PARADE”) that made Beyoncé the most-awarded singer in the ceremony’s history. However, it also was virtually ignored at major film award shows like the Oscars and didn’t too much to help any of the singles gain the Billboard success that Beyoncé is used to.

Take a look at Tina Lawson’s post below, and let us know if you think she has a point and if Disney is to blame for BLACK IS KING falling short on the promo:

