Front Page News: Two More Officers Who Responded To Capitol Riots Have Committed Suicide [WATCH]

Booster shots are rolling out in other countries in like Germany, Britain, and Isreal but the U.S. is forced to control the rising cases. Coronavirus cases are rising across the country and amongst children. New York is forcing its citizens to show their vaccine cards when entering restaurants, bars, other venues.  In sad news,  two more officers that responded to the Capitol Riots on January 6 have died by suicide. That brings the total to four.  Hear more news in the Front Page News below.

Capitol Riot Terrorists Land On No Fly List, Twitter Is Enjoying The Videos

15 photos Launch gallery

Capitol Riot Terrorists Land On No Fly List, Twitter Is Enjoying The Videos

Continue reading Capitol Riot Terrorists Land On No Fly List, Twitter Is Enjoying The Videos

Capitol Riot Terrorists Land On No Fly List, Twitter Is Enjoying The Videos

[caption id="attachment_939308" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty[/caption] MAGA nuts are finding out first hand that partaking in a bootleg coup comes with some serious consequences. All hell broke loose last week after the lame-duck president Donald Trump told his faithful domestic terrorists to march down to the U.S.Capitol and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. The world watched in horror as some Capitol Police officers did their best to hold back the mob while other officers allowed the madness into the people's house. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1348425255505768449?s=20 One officer was recorded taking a selfie with a protestor. Others just allowed the rioters to walk away Scott-free after the raid of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including an officer and one rioter who was shot trying to gain entry. https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1348038891899551745?s=20 Those involved with the act of insurrection really believed they were going to get away with the saltine-fueled coup, but Democrats and a handful of Republicans said aht aht aht. After the dust settled, the FBI and local enforcement has stepped up and begun arresting people whose faces were plastered all over social media after they boldly posted photos of themselves breaking into Congress member's offices and even on the House and Senate floor. The chef's kiss of this entire situation is now these people are really being treated like the terrorists they are truly are and have been placed on No-fly lists. Videos of passengers who have been suspected of being involved in the riots being removed from airplanes have hit social media, and Twitter is thoroughly enjoying these delicious MAGA tears. https://twitter.com/NoFlyListVids/status/1348559513583030272?s=20 These people honestly believed they could literally storm the U.S.Capitol without facing any legal consequences is a pure example of the white privilege Black people have been complaining about for YEARS. It's absolutely satisfying seeing these domestic terrorists being treated as the criminals and traitors they truly are. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty SEE ALSO: White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy Pelosi's Lectern Arrested Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero For Taking On Domestic Terrorists Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol [PHOTOS]

Front Page News: Two More Officers Who Responded To Capitol Riots Have Committed Suicide [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

