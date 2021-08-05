Dr. Fauci Explains Why COVID-19 Cases Are Increasing With The Delta Variant [WATCH]

With the delta variant spreading, Dr. Fauci shares new information about COVID-19. The doctor explains that the delta variant of this virus is spread easily and more rapidly and suggests that non-vaccinated people should protect themselves and get the vaccine. Schools are opening and kids who are eligible should also get the vaccine because COVID cases in children are rising. Listen to Dr. Fauci give insights into who should get the vaccine and more about the delta variant.
The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List
1. U.S. Virgin Islands
2. Saint Martin
3. Saint Barthelemy
4. Martinique
5. Malta
6. Libya
7. Lesotho
8. Kazakhstan
9. Isle of Man
10. Ireland
11. Iran
12. Guadeloupe
13. Greece
14. Gibraltar
15. Curaçao
16. Andorra
