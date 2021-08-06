Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 6, 2021: Get in Good Trouble — Mexico’s Lawsuit Against Gunmakers — Vaccinations on the Rise

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. No Time to Lose: Get in Good Trouble

What You Need To Know:

The Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson, on this day 56 years ago, aimed to overcome legal barriers at the state and local levels that prevented Black people from exercising their right to vote as guaranteed under the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

2. Mexico’s Lawsuit Against Gunmakers Spotlights Gun Violence in Black Community

What You Need To Know:

In an unprecedented lawsuit, the Mexican government announced this week it is suing U.S. gun manufacturers and distributors

3. Coronavirus Update: Vaccinations on the Rise in the U.S

What We Need To Know: 

Thursday, the White House announced progress in vaccinations in recent days, reporting that over a 24-hour period, more than 864,000 Americans were vaccinated.

4. Growing Number of Murders of Black Trans People Raises Concerns

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY

What You Need To Know:

On Jul 30, 2021, Trenton New Jersey police responded to a call about gunshots. Cops found 23-year-old activist Shai Vanderpump shot in the face.

 

5. Hair By Ahmari

What You Need To Know:

For centuries, Black women have taken pride in their hair. Today, more Black women are saying goodbye to chemicals and embracing their natural hair.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 6, 2021: Get in Good Trouble — Mexico’s Lawsuit Against Gunmakers — Vaccinations on the Rise  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21
Close