Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Reports Nearly 900 New COVID-19 Cases As Delta Variant Spreads

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

According to new data released Friday, Maryland is reporting 890 new COVID-19 cases in the last day. Four new deaths were also reported.

Hospitalizations increased by 8 to 345. Of the people hospitalized, 250 remain in acute care and 87 remain in the ICU.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Since the pandemic began, there were 472,224 total confirmed cases and 9,626 deaths.

Doctors said the new cases are fueled by strains targeting the unvaccinated. During a press conference this month, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Reports Nearly 900 New COVID-19 Cases As Delta Variant Spreads  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21
Close