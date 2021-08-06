Local
HomeLocal

Lamar Jackson Activated From COVID-19 List, Returns To Practice Facility

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Lamar Jackson Ravens

Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

It looks like Lamar Jackson may have a clean bill of health. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been activated from the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus on July 28.

This was his second time testing positive. He first tested positive on Thanksgiving of last year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson is at their Owings Mills facility Friday, but he is undergoing further testing and protocols. He said he’s excited and looking forward to Jackson being back on the field.

See Also: Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Source: CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson Activated From COVID-19 List, Returns To Practice Facility  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21
Close