Local
HomeLocal

“Mo Gaba” and More Inducted into Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame

The 2021 induction ceremony takes place on-field before Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

This weekend, our Baltimore Orioles will be inducting its 2021 Hall of Fame Class. Among the inductees is Baltimore sports super-fan and local legend, the late Mo Gaba.

Also among the 2021 inductees is SS J.J Hardy, OF Mike Devereaux, and the award-winning broadcaster, Joe Angel. The inductees were honored during a luncheon Friday at Camden Yards. The on-field ceremony takes place before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Forever #MoStrong

We lost “Mo” almost a year ago. He was 14 years old. Leaders far and wide praised Mo for his courage and the light that he carried with him everywhere he went. “Thank you, Mo, for sharing your joy and contagious laughter with the team and all the countless memories we will never forget,” the Orioles tweeted after his passing last July. Last year, he was honored with the ‘Wild Bill Hagy’ Award which honors “fans who have inspired others with their devotion to the team, and demonstrated an exceptional commitment in support of the Orioles.”

His spirit lives on and the city is forever changed by “Mo Gaba”.

 

 

“Mo Gaba” and More Inducted into Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21
Close