WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 9, 2021: Rock the Vote — Texas GOP Pushes On — Black Realtor Arrested

1. Voter Education Focuses on the Future

What You Need To Know:

For decades, Rock the Vote, the nonpartisan voter education program, has dedicated its efforts to build the political power of young people.

2. Political Machinations Continue in Texas

What You Need To Know:

The Texas legislature’s first special session ended Friday. Less than 24 hours later, Governor Greg Abbott opened a second special legislative session in Austin as many Democratic House representatives continued their boycott against what they call the Republican voter suppression bills.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Reaches New Milestone of 100K New Cases Per Day

What We Need To Know: 

The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day. The current milestone, reached over the weekend, represents the highest number of infections since the winter surge.

4. Black Realtor, Client and Son Arrested During Scheduled Home Tour

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need To Know:

What started out as an afternoon home viewing with potential buyers in Wyoming, MI turned into escalated police presence and ended with arrests. 

5. Take a Bow: Rihanna Is Now Officially A Billionaire

What You Need To Know:

While artist Rihanna has done very well in the music industry, the balance of her Benjamins are the result of her success in the beauty biz. Last week, the Forbes organization announced that Robin Rihanna Fenty is now among the world’s billionaires, worth an estimated $1.7 billion. 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 9, 2021: Rock the Vote — Texas GOP Pushes On — Black Realtor Arrested  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

