Local
HomeLocal

One Dead After Police-Involved Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore city police are investigating after a person was killed in a police-involved shooting in the northeast section of the city.

It all began just after 9 Sunday night. Officers got a call for an assault and armed individual on the 6000 block of Alta Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While on the scene, officers evacuated two members in the household that told them that an individual was armed and potentially experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Hostage negotiators and SWAT team were called to the scene after officers made contact with the individual. Shortly after 3 Monday morning, the individual came to the door and fired their weapon. At least one officer fired back, hitting the individual.

The individual was pronounced dead on the scene. It’s unknown how many shots were fired. No officers were injured.

It’s also not known the relationship between the people inside of the home and individual shot and killed.

Source: CBS Baltimore

One Dead After Police-Involved Shooting In Northeast Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Indiana Woman Accused Of Dismembering Husband And Made…

34-year-old Thessalonica Allen not only shot her husband and chopped up his corpse, according to police, but she also had…
08.09.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S.…

The U.S. Senate unanimously came to an agreement on passing legislation to grant Willie O’Ree, NHL's first Black player, with…
08.09.21

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21
Close