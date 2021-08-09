Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

LeBron James To Produce Netflix Film On Native American Basketball League

With permission local tribal nations to film on reservation land.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-SPACE JAM

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

LeBron James is starting to really boss up in Hollywood. The legend in the making will produce a Netflix film about a Native American basketball scene.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on The Hollywood Reporter the Los Angeles Laker has inked a deal with the streaming giant to add some color to the narrative about his profession. According to the trade publication he will be getting behind the camera to produce Rez Ball. It is being billed as Friday Night Lights meets Hoosiers. The overview describes it as it “follows the Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico, that must band together after losing their star player if they want to keep their quest for a state championship alive. It’s an all-American underdog story about Navajo kids and coaches told from the inside-out.”

Producing the movie is his SpringHill Company that he owns with his partner Maverick Carter. Directing the project is Sydney Freeland from Hoverboard (2012) and Drunktown’s Finest fame. She detailed the importance of bringing the story to life in a formal statement. “Basketball on the Rez is like high school football in West Texas. It has a fanatical following that few sports can rival,” she explained. “This is a story that’s commonplace on Indian reservations all over the US, but most people aren’t even aware it exists. What we want to do is bring people into our world, to tell a story about the people and places we know, and what better way to do that than through a sports movie?”

Production is slated to take place in New Mexico. Rez Ball is scheduled for a 2022 release.

Photo: VALERIE MACON

LeBron James To Produce Netflix Film On Native American Basketball League  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

LeBron James

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Mississippi Tops Lynchings Recorded By Any State, 8…

A private investigation by lawyer and civil rights activist Jill Collen Jefferson revealed that at least eight Black people have…
08.10.21

Indiana Woman Accused Of Dismembering Husband And Made…

34-year-old Thessalonica Allen not only shot her husband and chopped up his corpse, according to police, but she also had…
08.09.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S.…

The U.S. Senate unanimously came to an agreement on passing legislation to grant Willie O’Ree, NHL's first Black player, with…
08.09.21

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21
Close