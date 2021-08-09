Our money expert, Jini Thornton explains a bunch of legal things you should know.
Jini Thornton Explains This Is What Will Happen If You Don't Have A Will…[WATCH]

Money expert, Jini Thornton is sharing some valuable information that she feels the black community needs.  She talks about having a health care power of attorney and making sure you have a will to be sure your assets are protected if you pass.  She explains that the court will always pick your next of kin no matter the situation.  Get some money tips from the video below!

We all desire to make a little extra cash to splurge on a bigger goal we are looking to achieve. A side hustle can make those goals a bit easier to achieve, especially when you’re having fun! Most times we overthink we could be a side hustle and it’s really utilizing our natural talents or taking the time to learn about something we have a desire to learn about. Below you will find seven side hustles that you can make money from to save up for that new car, vacation or shoes you have been wanting for a while now!

Jini Thornton Explains This Is What Will Happen If You Don’t Have A Will…[WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

